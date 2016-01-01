Overview

Dr. Lambert Laperouse, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Laperouse works at STEPG in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.