Dr. Lambert Laperouse, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Lambert Laperouse, MD
Overview
Dr. Lambert Laperouse, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Laperouse works at
Locations
Stepg1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lambert Laperouse, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Emergency Medicine
