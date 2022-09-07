Dr. Lamarr Tyler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lamarr Tyler, DO
Dr. Lamarr Tyler, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
WellHealth Women's Specialty Care2880 N Tenaya Way Ste 340, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 365-1662
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Cook County Hospital
- Cook County Hospital
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.