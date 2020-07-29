Overview

Dr. Lamar Peacock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Peacock works at Georgia Internal Medicine Partners in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.