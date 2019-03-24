Dr. Lamar McGinnis III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinnis III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lamar McGinnis III, MD
Overview
Dr. Lamar McGinnis III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. McGinnis III works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1390
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGinnis III?
He is simply the best doctor. So caring, professional and quick to respond. Great bedside manner, listens to your needs. I can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Lamar McGinnis III, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639138688
Education & Certifications
- U Ala At Birmingham Hosp
- Baptist Med Ctr
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGinnis III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGinnis III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGinnis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGinnis III works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinnis III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinnis III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinnis III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinnis III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.