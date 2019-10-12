Overview

Dr. Lamar Mack, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Adventist Health Hanford, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mack works at South Valley Vascular in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

