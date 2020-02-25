Overview

Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Iowa Hosps & Clins



Dr. Bushnell works at CA Cardiovascular/Thoracic Sgns in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.