Super Profile

Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Iowa Hosps & Clins

Dr. Bushnell works at CA Cardiovascular/Thoracic Sgns in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    California Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons
    168 N Brent St Ste 508, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 643-2375

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Aortic Valve Disease
Lung Cancer
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease
Lung Cancer
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2020
    Someone said he cares more about the money than the care he provides. I find that absurd. I had I heart attack and crashed on the 405 in rush hour. got back to Ventura County Hospital. He came from his office to see me with no insurance, no job or money just SSDI. They told me at the Hospital i need a three way bypass, and they had to find someone to do it, they said If I left with out treatment I would die. This is the man that came. Told me not to worry about the money or insurance. they got me on medicaid in just a few days. My medicare was due to start in three or four months, and I think they got it started early. He saved my life, and never made me feel like it was anything about money. I only wish i was in California now. I have to have an artery drilled out or something, and they say it is high risk. I trust him. I wish he was fixing this. they can;t fix what ever it is with a stent.
    Bruce Morris — Feb 25, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD
    About Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760582159
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Iowa Hosps & Clins
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Utah Hosps
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lamar Bushnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bushnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bushnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bushnell works at CA Cardiovascular/Thoracic Sgns in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bushnell’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

