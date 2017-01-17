Overview

Dr. Lamar Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Methodist Medical Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.