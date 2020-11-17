See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Lama Tolaymat, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (220)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lama Tolaymat, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tolaymat works at Women's & Maternity Care Specialists in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL, Orlando, FL and Davenport, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Care Center
    147 Moray Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 622-0560
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sunshine Perinatology
    1893 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 872-7509
  3. 3
    Sunshine Perinatology, Orlando, FL
    7421 Conroy Windermere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 378-5970
  4. 4
    Sunshine Perinatology, Davenport, FL
    2310 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 852-1050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Preeclampsia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Preeclampsia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Obstetric Procedures Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 220 ratings
    Patient Ratings (220)
    5 Star
    (208)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 17, 2020
    Great service with great bed aide manner. Thank you Dr. Tolaymat for helping my husband and I with our twins.
    — Nov 17, 2020
    About Dr. Lama Tolaymat, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1457327421
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    • University of Florida/ Pensacola
    • University of Florida / pensacola
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    • Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, FL
