Dr. Lama Tolaymat, MD
Overview
Dr. Lama Tolaymat, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Care Center147 Moray Ln, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 622-0560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Sunshine Perinatology1893 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 872-7509
Sunshine Perinatology, Orlando, FL7421 Conroy Windermere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 378-5970
Sunshine Perinatology, Davenport, FL2310 North Blvd W Ste A, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 852-1050Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great service with great bed aide manner. Thank you Dr. Tolaymat for helping my husband and I with our twins.
About Dr. Lama Tolaymat, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1457327421
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Florida/ Pensacola
- University of Florida / pensacola
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolaymat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolaymat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolaymat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolaymat speaks Arabic and Spanish.
220 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolaymat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolaymat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolaymat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolaymat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.