Overview

Dr. Lama Hashish, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center, Medina Regional Hospital, Uvalde Memorial Hospital and Val Verde Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hashish works at Sardini Arthritis Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.