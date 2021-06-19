See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Al Aswad works at CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9535
  2. 2
    NewYork Presbyterian
    880 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Glaucoma Surgery
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Al Aswad?

    Jun 19, 2021
    I am so satisfied and blessed to have Dr Al-Aswad as a physician. She is a human being and a skilled patient physician. I have seen .her twice so far and had a very challenging laser procedure. The challenge was me because my eyes were very irritated due to chronic allergies. I’m also a “blinker” and have heavy eye lids. Nevertheless Dr Al-Aswad made it happen, calling for assistance to have someone gently hold my head in place. The entire staff is very professional and keep you informed of the entire process. The office is very clean and the waiting room is spacious. The environmental staff keep the restrooms very clean and well stocked .The diagnostic portion was awesome I’ve never had so many exams. The staff clean everything right in front of you . THIS IS THE PLACE ! Thank You NYU LANGONE EYE CENTER
    Linda H Bklyn Express — Jun 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Al Aswad to family and friends

    Dr. Al Aswad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Al Aswad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD.

    About Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336174937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus Faculty Of Med Damascus Syria
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Aswad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al Aswad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al Aswad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al Aswad works at CUIMC Edward S Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Al Aswad’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Aswad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Aswad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Aswad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Aswad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lama Al Aswad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.