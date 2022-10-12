Overview

Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Pain Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.