Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Advanced pain specialists of Tulsa9320 S MINGO RD, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 879-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nguyen and all of his sraff are just wonderful! I think he is absoutly the best Dr.!! Ithink I would be in a wheelchair by now, if not for his help the last 6 months...He has helped me with my pain so much!!
About Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902082258
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine
