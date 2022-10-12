See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (115)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Pain Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced pain specialists of Tulsa
    9320 S MINGO RD, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 879-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Spinal Nerve Block

Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr Nguyen and all of his sraff are just wonderful! I think he is absoutly the best Dr.!! Ithink I would be in a wheelchair by now, if not for his help the last 6 months...He has helped me with my pain so much!!
    Phyllis Dalene Cantrell — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902082258
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lam Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Advanced Pain Of Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

