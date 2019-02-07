See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Lam Le, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Lam Le, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Le works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Surgical Institute- Dallas
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 910, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-7560
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney
    5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 764-1000
    Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star
    3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 07, 2019
    Dr Le is a very special physician. He is not only an excellent surgeon something we all want. But he has such a warm personality that he is able to show how much he cares about his patients. He is highly recommended by our family.
    Ron H in Longview, TX — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Lam Le, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1861698052
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • General Surgery
