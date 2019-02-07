Dr. Lam Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lam Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Lam Le, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Surgical Institute- Dallas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 910, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7560
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center At - Mckinney5252 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 764-1000
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care At the Star3800 Gaylord Pkwy Ste 910, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 800-5036
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Le is a very special physician. He is not only an excellent surgeon something we all want. But he has such a warm personality that he is able to show how much he cares about his patients. He is highly recommended by our family.
About Dr. Lam Le, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1861698052
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Le speaks Vietnamese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
