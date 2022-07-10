Dr. Lalitha Subramanyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Subramanyam, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Subramanyam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Irving, TX.
Dr. Subramanyam works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Internal Medicine2005 W Park Dr Ste 300, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (469) 800-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Subramanyam is very thorough and takes time with you. She’s friendly and very knowledgeable. Her staff is great also.
About Dr. Lalitha Subramanyam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043476625
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanyam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanyam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subramanyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Subramanyam works at
Dr. Subramanyam has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Obesity and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subramanyam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanyam.
