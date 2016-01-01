See All Dermatologists in Downers Grove, IL
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD is a dermatologist in Downers Grove, IL. Dr. Reddy completed a residency at John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County. She currently practices at Reddy Dermatology, SC and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Reddy is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reddy Dermatology, SC
    412 63rd St Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60516 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 855-8355
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Enterprise Group
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
  • Buckeye Community Health Plan
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • HealthLink
  • Humana
  • MedHealthInsurance
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Staywell (Wellcare)
  • Thrivent Financial
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Universal Health Network
  • Wisconsin Physicians Service

About Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1053306597
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 75 ratings
Patient Ratings (75)
5 Star
(69)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lalitha Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

75 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

