Dr. Lalitha Raguthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raguthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Raguthu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Raguthu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Gulbarga and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Raguthu works at
Locations
-
1
Tendercare Pediatrics27432 Cashford Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raguthu?
Dr Lalitha Raguthu is an amazing doctor, she is very nice she cares so much and my kids love her . Her staff are amazing too , Diana is very nice and helpful, Rasha is one of the sweetest nurse my kids are very happy with her .
About Dr. Lalitha Raguthu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1851558480
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center -2 yr Neurology fellowship
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Gulbarga
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raguthu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raguthu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raguthu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raguthu works at
Dr. Raguthu speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Raguthu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raguthu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raguthu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raguthu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.