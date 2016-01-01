Dr. Lalitha Parameswaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parameswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Parameswaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Parameswaran, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Parameswaran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
-
2
Division of Endocrinology156 William St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-5665
-
3
Lutheran Medical Center514 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 437-5280
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parameswaran?
About Dr. Lalitha Parameswaran, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1326291758
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parameswaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parameswaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parameswaran works at
Dr. Parameswaran has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parameswaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parameswaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parameswaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.