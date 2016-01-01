Overview

Dr. Lalitha Parameswaran, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Parameswaran works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.