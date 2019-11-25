Dr. Lalitha Medepalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medepalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Medepalli, MD
Dr. Lalitha Medepalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital.
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Sandy Springs - Barfield6135 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 962-6000
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute - Midtown Atlanta1110 W Peachtree St NW Ste 920, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 962-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor! Very empathetic and knowledgeable
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Dr. Medepalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medepalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medepalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medepalli has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medepalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Medepalli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medepalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medepalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medepalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.