Overview

Dr. Lalitha Medepalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Medepalli works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Sandy Springs, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.