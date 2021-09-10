Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
Lalitha Masson MD PA634 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-8554Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Carepoint Health Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 232-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly experienced and very caring doctor
About Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1487762019
Education & Certifications
- Nj School Med Newark
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Osmania
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masson has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Masson speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson.
