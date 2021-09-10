See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (44)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Masson works at Sixth Borough Medical- Dr. Manish Patel in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lalitha Masson MD PA
    634 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 963-8554
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carepoint Health Christ Hospital
    176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 232-7131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Yeast Infections
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Highly experienced and very caring doctor
    Angelina Gonzalez — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD
    About Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1487762019
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nj School Med Newark
    Residency
    • Umdnj-University Hospital
    Internship
    • Jersey City Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Osmania
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masson works at Sixth Borough Medical- Dr. Manish Patel in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Masson’s profile.

    Dr. Masson has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Masson speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Masson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
