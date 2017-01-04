Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Krishnan works at
Locations
Meridian-fresenius Dialysis At Neptune2441 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4251
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krishnan was very kind and courteous. she took her time to explain my procedures to me.she explain to me that i needed theraphy and also a elbow brace and ice pack thank you for caring.
About Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538152293
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
