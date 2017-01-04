See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Krishnan works at Meridian-fresenius Dialysis At Neptune in Neptune, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian-fresenius Dialysis At Neptune
    2441 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2017
    Dr. Krishnan was very kind and courteous. she took her time to explain my procedures to me.she explain to me that i needed theraphy and also a elbow brace and ice pack thank you for caring.
    Michael Morgan DHL in Trenton, NJ — Jan 04, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD
    About Dr. Lalitha Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538152293
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan works at Meridian-fresenius Dialysis At Neptune in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Krishnan’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

