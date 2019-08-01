Overview

Dr. Lalitha Hansch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Hansch works at RWJPE Somerset Family Practice in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

