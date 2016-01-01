Overview

Dr. Lalitha Chalasani, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Siddhartha Med Coll and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chalasani works at LC Internal Medicine Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.