Dr. Lalith Misra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lalith Misra, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marion, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
1
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Springfield Psychiatric Assocs3162 El Camino Dr, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 342-9030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?
He helped me through my anxiety and is a caring person.
About Dr. Lalith Misra, DO
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1730130626
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Misra speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.