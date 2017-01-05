Dr. Lalita Thatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalita Thatte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lalita Thatte, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Thatte works at
Charlotte Nephrology Associates3300 Tamiami Trl Ste 101A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6944
Charlotte Nephrology Associates571 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 269-6945Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thatte treated us as an internist at our request. She is a compassionate physician who goes above and beyond; it is obvious that she really CARES. She helped my aged father through his final years, as well as treating my late husband in his always-terminal disease, even visiting him in off hours in the ICU. She stood by my side and advised me as well. Her office manner is thorough. She is up-to-date on the latest medical research. I am fortunate to have her as my personal physician.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1982651337
- University of Miami - Jacksonville Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois
- Michael Reese Hospital
- Government Medical College
