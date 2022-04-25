Overview

Dr. Lalita Pandit, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Pandit works at LALITA PANDIT MD in Irvine, CA with other offices in Westminster, CA, Fountain Valley, CA and Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.