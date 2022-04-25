Dr. Lalita Pandit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalita Pandit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lalita Pandit, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Huntington Beach Hospital, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Pandit works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Specialists Medical Group16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 609, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-9246
-
2
Dao Medical Group10161 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 583-6340
-
3
Lalita Pandit MD Inc11180 Warner Ave Ste 467, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 432-9200
-
4
Dao Medical Group Inc.9191 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844 Directions (714) 899-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandit?
I highly recommend Dr. Pandit and her staff, very professional Dr Pandit ordered and reviewed my test results in a timely manner, I never feel rushed. Thank you!!
About Dr. Lalita Pandit, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1578521266
Education & Certifications
- Norris Cancer Ctr-USC
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- New Rochelle Hosp Med Ctr
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit works at
Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandit speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Spanish and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.