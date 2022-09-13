Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komanapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lalita Komanapalli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Loma Linda University Med Center
Dr. Komanapalli works at
MemorialCare Medical Group18035 Brookhurst St Ste 2100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (657) 241-9090
Fountain Valley - Brookhurst Office18111 Brookhurst St # 1100, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4770
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
How was your appointment with Dr. Komanapalli?
My family and I have been seeing Dr Komanapalli for nearly 15 years. Dr Komanapalli is very professional, knowledgeable and most importantly she's very Cary doctor. She answers questions, explain it throughly and give great advice. She takes great care of her patients. I always leave her office with more satisfaction. I highly recommend Dr Komanapalli to anyone who is looking for a great doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loyola Stritch School of Medicine
