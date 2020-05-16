See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    4303 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2110, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8860
    70 Francis St Fl 5, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (857) 307-4000
    Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management
    4520 Executive Dr Ste 111, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8860
    Advanced Dental Sleep Medicine of Connecticut PC
    1153 Centre St Ste 5K, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 983-7280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508874298
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantisira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tantisira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tantisira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tantisira has seen patients for Obesity and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tantisira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantisira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantisira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantisira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantisira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

