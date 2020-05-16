Overview

Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.