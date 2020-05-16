Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantisira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4303 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2110, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8860
- 2 70 Francis St Fl 5, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-4000
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla Weight Management4520 Executive Dr Ste 111, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8860
Advanced Dental Sleep Medicine of Connecticut PC1153 Centre St Ste 5K, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was her patient and I was so happy with her medications and if I can go there I will say only at Dr Lalita .She is best doctor .
About Dr. Lalita Tantisira, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1508874298
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantisira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tantisira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tantisira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tantisira has seen patients for Obesity and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tantisira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantisira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantisira.
