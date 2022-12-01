Overview

Dr. Lalita Gupta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Texas Health Family Care, Richardson, TX in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.