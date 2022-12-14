See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Skokie, IL
Dr. Lalit Puri, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lalit Puri, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their fellowship with New England Baptist Hospital, Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship In Adult Reconstruction

Dr. Puri works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-7846
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I had a total hip replacement. Dr. Puri and his team are knowledgeable, organized, thorough, and always answered my questions. Highly recommend!
    M Hurwitz — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lalit Puri, MD
    About Dr. Lalit Puri, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730110834
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital, Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship In Adult Reconstruction
    Internship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalit Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puri works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Puri’s profile.

    Dr. Puri has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

