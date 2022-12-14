Dr. Lalit Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalit Puri, MD
Dr. Lalit Puri, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They completed their fellowship with New England Baptist Hospital, Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship In Adult Reconstruction
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 866-7846Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a total hip replacement. Dr. Puri and his team are knowledgeable, organized, thorough, and always answered my questions. Highly recommend!
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1730110834
- New England Baptist Hospital, Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship In Adult Reconstruction
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.