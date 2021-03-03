See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (12)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Hoq works at Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor
    8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 3, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-3307
    Cedars-sinai Geriatrics Program
    8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-3511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 03, 2021
    So intelligent, kind and patient. Dr. Hoq is top-notch and I fully recommend her!
    Rosie — Mar 03, 2021
    About Dr. Lalima Hoq, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1811927791
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoq accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hoq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoq works at Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - 8767 Wilshire 3rd Floor in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hoq’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

