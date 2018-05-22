See All Neurosurgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Sekhar works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ninth & Jefferson Building
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Skull Base Surgery
Brain Surgery
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
May 22, 2018
Dr Sekhar was my second opinion and my final choice when it came to an acoustic neuroma. I saw two more opinions after him that had different approaches and procedures, but he was patient to answer my further questions both via email and phone call. There came a time that I nervously put off the surgery, but no complications or adverse symptoms occurred and I always felt 100% confident with Dr Sekhar. I won't forget his kindness, his steady hand, and his time. Audrey, his PA, rocks!!!
Amy in Boise, ID — May 22, 2018
  • Neurosurgery
  • 49 years of experience
  • English
  • 1194801464
  • Krankenhaus Nordstadt
  • University Of Pittsburgh
  • Cook Co Hosp
  • Madras Med Coll
  • Neurosurgery
Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sekhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sekhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sekhar works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Sekhar’s profile.

Dr. Sekhar has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

