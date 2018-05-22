Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Sekhar works at
Locations
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sekhar was my second opinion and my final choice when it came to an acoustic neuroma. I saw two more opinions after him that had different approaches and procedures, but he was patient to answer my further questions both via email and phone call. There came a time that I nervously put off the surgery, but no complications or adverse symptoms occurred and I always felt 100% confident with Dr Sekhar. I won't forget his kindness, his steady hand, and his time. Audrey, his PA, rocks!!!
About Dr. Laligam Sekhar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Krankenhaus Nordstadt
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Cook Co Hosp
- Madras Med Coll
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sekhar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sekhar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sekhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sekhar works at
Dr. Sekhar has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekhar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhar.
