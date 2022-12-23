See All Neurosurgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (137)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sekhon works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reno Orthopedic Center
    555 N Arlington Ave, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 786-3040
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Sierra Neurosurgery Group
    75 Pringle Way Ste 1007, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 323-2080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639160500
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sekhon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sekhon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sekhon works at Reno Orthopaedic Clinic in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Sekhon’s profile.

    Dr. Sekhon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Sekhon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sekhon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sekhon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sekhon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

