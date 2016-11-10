Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lali Reddy, MD
Dr. Lali Reddy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Saint Francis Healthcare Inc5119 Garfield St, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 303-1335
Centro Medico Escondido1121 E Washington Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 871-0606
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a first time mom & Dr. Reddy + staff are a very well mannered office. I appreciate the ease of scheduling , having detailed apointments, and always getting my questions answered. Thank you for the amazing experiences Dr. Reddy.
About Dr. Lali Reddy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861522237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.