Overview

Dr. Laleh Moazen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Moazen works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.