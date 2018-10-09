See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Hamden, CT
Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4 (6)
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Ardeshirpour works at Childrens Medical Group LLC in Hamden, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Medical Group LLC
    299 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 (203) 248-9371

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2018
    We travel over an hour to get to this office. Dr. A spends so much time during the appointment that makes us feel we are the only patient she has that day. We absolutely love going to her. She is what medicine should be.
    Niloo Gorji in Tolland, CT — Oct 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD
    About Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508021809
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ardeshirpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ardeshirpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ardeshirpour works at Childrens Medical Group LLC in Hamden, CT. View the full address on Dr. Ardeshirpour’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardeshirpour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardeshirpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardeshirpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardeshirpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

