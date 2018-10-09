Dr. Ardeshirpour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD
Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Ardeshirpour works at
Childrens Medical Group LLC299 Washington Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 248-9371
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
We travel over an hour to get to this office. Dr. A spends so much time during the appointment that makes us feel we are the only patient she has that day. We absolutely love going to her. She is what medicine should be.
About Dr. Laleh Ardeshirpour, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Yale University School of Medicine
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
