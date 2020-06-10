Dr. Lalbahadur Nagabhairu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagabhairu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalbahadur Nagabhairu, MD
Overview
Dr. Lalbahadur Nagabhairu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Science and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Locations
Central Florida Pain Specialists2134 Vindale Rd, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 383-7703Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lake Anesthesia Care LLC2130 Vindale Rd, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 383-7703
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor and nurses
About Dr. Lalbahadur Nagabhairu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1013956473
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Science
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagabhairu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagabhairu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagabhairu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagabhairu has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagabhairu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagabhairu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagabhairu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagabhairu.
