Overview

Dr. Lalarukh Mufti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mufti works at Comprehensive Medical Group, LLC in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.