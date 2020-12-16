See All Pediatric Neurologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University

Dr. Schexnayder works at NOMC INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOG in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5200
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    The Baton Rouge Clinic Pediatric Neurology
    5131 Odonovan Dr Ste 202, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 246-9240
  3. 3
    The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC
    7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-4044
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Woman's Specialty Clinic
    500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 515, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 924-8550

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 16, 2020
    She is very knowledgeable and takes time with her patients!
    — Dec 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD
    About Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063467165
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lalania Schexnayder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schexnayder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schexnayder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schexnayder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schexnayder works at NOMC INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOG in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Schexnayder’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Schexnayder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schexnayder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schexnayder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schexnayder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

