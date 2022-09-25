Overview

Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD is a Pulmonologist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Mattison works at Practice in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.