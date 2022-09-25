Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lalaine Mattison, MD is a Pulmonologist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
McLaren St. Luke's Cardiothoracic Surgeons6005 Monclova Rd Ste 220, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 314-6049Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
I never feel rushed, everyone is friendly and helpful. Dr. Mattison and her staff are excellent! All of my questions are answered and things are well explained.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366440224
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Mc Ohio
- Mc Ohio
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- McLaren St. Luke's
Dr. Mattison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattison has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattison.
