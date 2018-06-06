See All Cardiologists in Margate, FL
Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (142)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their fellowship with Royal University Hospital

Dr. Bhagchandani works at Dr. Scott M Lieberman MD in Margate, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Lal Bhagchandani
    2825 N State Road 7 Ste 201, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 751-1811
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD
    2901 Coral Hills Dr Ste 360, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 546-9967
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 142 ratings
    Patient Ratings (142)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (34)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD

    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    • English
    • 1750438974
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal University Hospital
    • Liaquat Med Coll Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lal Bhagchandani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagchandani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhagchandani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhagchandani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhagchandani has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagchandani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagchandani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagchandani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagchandani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagchandani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

