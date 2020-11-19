See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Grad Sch Med

Dr. Venkatachalam works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Cardiology
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 647-2342

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2020
Dr. Venkatachalam listened carefully to my thinking regarding the treatment I wished to have. He performed a cryo-ablation that has resulted in my being in sinus rhythm for nearly two years. I am very happy with his treatment and care.
About Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD

  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1174596324
Education & Certifications

  • Mayo Grad Sch Med
  • Mayo Grad Sch Med
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lakshminarayanan Venkatachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Venkatachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Venkatachalam works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Venkatachalam’s profile.

Dr. Venkatachalam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatachalam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

