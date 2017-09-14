See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Sri De Varaj URS Medical College, and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Govindan works at Hope Restores Counseling in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Maricopa, AZ, San Tan Valley, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Chandler
    2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 814-2597
  3. 3
    Maricopa Office
    21300 N John Wayne Pkwy Ste 121, Maricopa, AZ 85139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
  4. 4
    MomDoc Women for Women
    3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
  5. 5
    Queen Creek Office
    37100 N Gantzel Rd Ste 106, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
  6. 6
    MomDoc Women for Women
    5656 S Power Rd Ste 137, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Mesa Office
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 917-6480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HCG Diet
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Govindan?

    Sep 14, 2017
    Dr Govindan is one of the best Doctors around.
    Michelle Larkin in Tempe Az — Sep 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Govindan to family and friends

    Dr. Govindan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Govindan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD.

    About Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689839391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ-RW Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sri De Varaj URS Medical College,
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govindan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Govindan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Govindan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Govindan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govindan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Govindan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Govindan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lakshmimalini Govindan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.