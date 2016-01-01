Dr. Vemulapalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmi Vemulapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lakshmi Vemulapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vemulapalli works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of San Antonio PA1123 N Main Ave Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 225-4566
Cardiovascular Assoc of San Antonio3303 Rogers Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 225-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lakshmi Vemulapalli, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861482044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vemulapalli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemulapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemulapalli works at
Dr. Vemulapalli has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemulapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemulapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemulapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemulapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemulapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.