Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Vemulapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vemulapalli works at Cardiovascular Associates Of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.