Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Laguduva works at One to One FemaleCare, PA in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Montville, NJ and Bedminster, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    One to One FemaleCare
    111 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 683-1400
    One To One Female Care
    170 Changebridge Rd Bldg B1, Montville, NJ 07045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 227-8898
    One to One FemaleCare
    2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 719-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962699330
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / THANJAVUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Dr. Lakshmi Rani Laguduva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laguduva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laguduva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laguduva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Laguduva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laguduva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laguduva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laguduva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

