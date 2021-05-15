See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warren, NJ
Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Prasad works at Metabolic Wellness & Longevity Institute (Warren) in Warren, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Metabolic Wellness and Longevity Institute LLC
    266 King George Rd Ste H, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 626-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Malaise and Fatigue
Headache
Hair Loss
Malaise and Fatigue
Headache

Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 15, 2021
I had been suffering from stomach pains and gut health issues. I have seen multiple doctors, GIs, have had multiple invasive procedures done which has been of no help. Dr. Prasad used a Functional medicine approach and within 2 weeks, I am so much better. I am so happy to have found her. Totally worth the money spent! Highly recommend. Friendly and professional staff.
May 15, 2021
Photo: Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD
About Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1033165295
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mount Sinai School Of Med
Internship
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
