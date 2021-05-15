Dr. Prasad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Metabolic Wellness and Longevity Institute LLC266 King George Rd Ste H, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 626-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had been suffering from stomach pains and gut health issues. I have seen multiple doctors, GIs, have had multiple invasive procedures done which has been of no help. Dr. Prasad used a Functional medicine approach and within 2 weeks, I am so much better. I am so happy to have found her. Totally worth the money spent! Highly recommend. Friendly and professional staff.
About Dr. Lakshmi Prasad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033165295
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School Of Med
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prasad speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Prasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.