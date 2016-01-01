Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Nadiminti, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Nadiminti works at Garden State Neurology & Neuro-Oncology in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.