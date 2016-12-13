See All Rheumatologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Lakshmi Myneni, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Myneni, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Myneni works at David Cassius MD Ps in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Vasculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David Cassius MD Ps
    2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 969-7006
    El Camino Health Specialty Care - Brain Spinal Cord and Nervous System Disorders
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 102, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 969-7006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Vasculitis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Vasculitis
Osteopenia

Osteoporosis
Vasculitis
Osteopenia
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Raynaud's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Systemic Vasculitis
Takayasu's Arteritis
Trigger Finger
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2016
    I have infusions done at Dr. Myneni's office every 2 months. She's extremely knowledgeable about my condition, the medicine, and the side effects. She spends plenty of time with me to be sure all of my questions are addressed. Her staff isn't quite as polished as some of the staff at a high volume hospital, but they're nice, knowledgeable, and very good at their jobs.
    Palo Alto, CA — Dec 13, 2016
    About Dr. Lakshmi Myneni, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316028533
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

