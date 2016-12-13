Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Myneni, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Myneni works at David Cassius MD Ps in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Vasculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.