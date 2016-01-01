Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Moorthy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 490-1373
-
2
Office66 W Gilbert St Ste 100, Tinton Falls, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 490-1426
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moorthy?
About Dr. L Nandini Moorthy, MB BS
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326122565
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U Med Ctr|Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell U Med Ctr
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorthy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moorthy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorthy works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.