Dr. Lakshmi Kocharla, MD
Overview
Dr. Lakshmi Kocharla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They completed their residency with Mc Laren Reg Med Center
Dr. Kocharla works at
Locations
Bronson Rheumatology Specialists - Kalamazoo601 John St Ste M-030, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 343-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kocharla was so thorough and so willing to sit and take the time to not only explain my maladies, but to listen to what I had to say. What a blessing it was for me to feel "heard," and to receive empathy and encouragement. I'm 67 so I've met with many docs throughout my life. She is top-notch.
About Dr. Lakshmi Kocharla, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1518178813
Education & Certifications
- Mc Laren Reg Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kocharla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kocharla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kocharla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kocharla has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocharla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kocharla speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocharla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocharla.
