Dr. Lakshmi Kocharla, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They completed their residency with Mc Laren Reg Med Center



Dr. Kocharla works at Bronson Rheumatology Specialists in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.