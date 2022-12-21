Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Kannan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Kannan works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.