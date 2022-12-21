Dr. Lakshmi Kannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lakshmi Kannan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Texas Oncology Pharmacy3555 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-2580Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Kannan?
My visit was a follow up. I had several concerns and Dr kannan addressed all my concerns satisfactorily and professionally to my satisfaction.
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kannan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kannan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannan has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kannan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.