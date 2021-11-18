Overview

Dr. Lakshmi Bhattacharjee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Bhattacharjee works at Dr.Bhattacharjee MD in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.