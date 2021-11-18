See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Seminole, FL
Dr. Lakshmi Bhattacharjee, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Lakshmi Bhattacharjee, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seminole, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.

Dr. Bhattacharjee works at Dr.Bhattacharjee MD in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

    Lakshmisri Bhattachjee
    9555 Seminole Blvd Ste 104, Seminole, FL 33772

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital

Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Malnutrition
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Malnutrition

Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Malnutrition
Administrative Physical
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Hypertension
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Secondary Malignancies
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Traumatic Brain Injury
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Appendicitis
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Confusion
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Crohn's Disease
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intertrigo
Intestinal Abscess
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Jock Itch
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Lung Abscess
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nod
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Nov 18, 2021
    I was recently a patient in Northside Hospital. Dr. B took care of me along with another Doctor. She was very attentive and professional. What I found so impressive was that she called me 4 days after I was discharged to see how I was feeling and to make sure I was following up with my Doctors. I’ve never had a doctor take the time and have the concern that she displayed.
    — Nov 18, 2021
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1790837086
    • MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Dr. Lakshmi Bhattacharjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharjee works at Dr.Bhattacharjee MD in Seminole, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bhattacharjee’s profile.

    Dr. Bhattacharjee has seen patients for Pneumonia, Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharjee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharjee.

